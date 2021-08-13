Wind turbines make big noise
Recently, our local Sidell Reporter had an excellent article about the wind turbines that may be installed in our area.
Many locals are concerned because the Vermilion County Board has only a 1,500-foot setback requirement.
In the article, acoustician Dr. Paul Schomer recommended a 3,250-foot setback. I have a high school classmate who had wind turbines installed near her home in Frankfort and found them so intrusive that she and her husband ended up selling their home and moving to New Mexico.
I’m left with the impression that our county board is willing to trade tax dollars for residents’ welfare, which is very disappointing. Most people don’t want to be forced to sell their homes — probably at a loss — and move to another state.
I firmly believe that it is short-sighted decisions like this that have resulted in the out-migration that our state is experiencing.
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola