Windmills just another scam
We are all familiar with the age-old advice to “read between the lines,” “there is no such thing as a free lunch” and “follow the money.”
All this advice seems to apply to the wind industry. This well-oiled machine has a rehearsed response or denial to every concern that is presented.
Concerns of potential health effects such as sleep deprivation, migraines and cardiac issues are readily denied. Concerns of environmental issues, killing raptors, bats and other birds are minimal, according to the industry, with little effect on the environment.
The large carbon footprint produced by the manufacture, transport and construction of turbines is never discussed. The disposal of nonbiodegradable turbines is ignored. Concerns of loss of property value receives the response that values will improve.
Do readers know anyone who wants to build their home by a wind turbine? Who is hoping to move to Bellflower to be near turbines? Who will move closer to Mansfield or DeLand if this project is approved?
The critical concern
of loss of prime farmland is largely ignored. Are we not all responsible to preserve this valuable resource? Promises of jobs and increased revenue are just promises. Other communities have found few permanent jobs, unreliable energy and increased energy costs.
All these concerns and questions need to be thoughtfully evaluated by our zoning and county boards. Keep in mind our tax dollars have heavily subsidized this industry. Ultimately, a few residents and Apex will be the only beneficiaries. Remember, “Look before you leap.”
CLAUDIA COIL
Mansfield