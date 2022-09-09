Windsor Road poses threat
Well, it finally happened: A pedestrian was killed while walking near the roadway on Windsor Road just west of Staley Road.
This year, I have contacted the City of Champaign, public works and the city police department telling them how dangerous it is in this area.
I have been very concerned about all of the kids going to Zahnd Park.
Even though we have sidewalks, for some reason, many people still walk on the sides of the roadways on Staley and Windsor. The speed limit is way too high in this area.
Many cars and motorcycles go much faster than posted limits. Some cars run the four-way stop if they think nothing is coming.
Please at least lower the speed limit.
ELLEN GRAVES
Champaign