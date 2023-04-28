Wish new Chicago mayor well
I was disappointed in Jim Dey’s post-election description of Chicago’s new mayor-elect as “rabid.”
“Rabid” means “extremely violent: furious; going to extreme lengths in expressing or pursuing a feeling, interest, or opinion.”
Brandon Johnson, a progressive union organizer who won by running toward the center, fought hard for votes. But “Extremely violent”? That’s quite a stretch.
Certainly, Chicago’s unique roughhouse politics was on display in the race between Johnson and Paul Vallas. Yet after Johnson squeaked out a win, Vallas conceded graciously.
“It’s time for all Chicagoans to put aside their differences and work together to support the daunting work ahead for Chicago’s next mayor,” Vallas said on election night.
Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a gut-fighter who supported Vallas, pledged her full cooperation in the transition.
Johnson promised to work for all Chicagoans, including those who voted against him.
Sure, those were conventional gestures.
But Donald Trump and his most avid supporters have undermined political conventions and norms so thoroughly that observing them takes on new importance.
Journalists in particular have a special duty to use words with care. Dey’s casual, sour-grapes mischaracterization of Johnson represented a missed opportunity.
For all its problems, Chicago is a great city. Downstate would be diminished without it and has a stake in its success.
There was an election. Chicagoans voted, and somebody won. The losers were OK with that and offered support.
Couldn’t Dey have joined Johnson’s opponents, even briefly, in wishing Chicago and its new mayor well?
JOHN PALEN
Urbana