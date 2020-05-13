Ramadan is a holy month that comes once a year. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, with no food or drink during that time. Ramadan is the month when Muslims forgive, pray and devote themselves to religion completely.
When I moved to Mahomet many years ago, I learned there was a mosque and Islamic community center in Urbana. My girls and I went there a lot for prayers, and almost every year, we went to open fast during Ramadan. I met beautiful people from all around the world at that mosque. Since many of us are immigrants, the mosques give us the bond and connection we all desire with others. You don’t feel so alone in a foreign country.
But this is the first Ramadan where the mosque is closed. They are following guidelines from this pandemic and prioritizing everyone’s safety. This is a good thing. I feel blessed and fortunate. I am not alone. I have my family with me. But there are so many people who are away from their country, from their families and friends. This is felt even more intensely when you want to celebrate special times like Passover, Good Friday, Easter and Ramadan.
I wish everyone near and far a very happy Ramadan. I am praying and hoping that the coronavirus pandemic makes all of us even more humble, that we learn to care for each other and love and respect beyond skin color, nationality or religion.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet