We cannot take Christ out of Christmas without eventually paying a very severe price. And as we take Christ out of Christmas, we will experience the loss, but we will probably never understand the connection that brought about this loss.
Even now, many people are experiencing Christmas as a stressful rush to get presents instead of savoring peace, joy and love.
One part of taking Christ out of Christmas is insisting that everyone use the word “holiday” instead of “Christmas.” The supposed rationale is they want the holiday to be more “inclusive.”
But Christ was the most inclusive person ever to live. He loves everyone and wants everyone to have eternal joy.
Things that are never spoken of are perceived to be insignificant, irrelevant or evil. The word “Christmas” is none of those.
There is no peace, joy, hope, love, goodwill toward men, etc., in “holiday.” There is no Christmas truce in wars from “holiday.” There is no forgiveness, redemption and eternal life in “holiday.”
And even people who do not really believe in Christ as lord and savior sense all of these blessings from the hearts of those who do believe and share their love and joy with others.
Merry Christmas, everyone, with all of the joy and blessings that go with it.
BILL LAWLESS
Champaign