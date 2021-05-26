Wishing state
all the best
Fifty-five years ago, I came to this area for college. Other than service time, once here, I stayed.
Governors varied, but Chicago’s mayor was always a Democrat. Mayor Daley took care of himself and his friends; he also took care of Chicago.
Illinois was in the Top 5 in any metric. When I was in college, every afternoon would find me in the Illini Union basement or outside with a group of people passionately discussing the topics of the day.
As discussions waned, we’d play some pool, roll some lines or head off for a beer, together. The history and speech classes I took discussed events in context, researched additional authors’ writings and tried to understand not only the people but the why, good and not so good. And we worked together to improve relationships.
As I leave Illinois, coincidentally “graduating” in May, Illinois is still in the Top 5, if one turns the chart upside down.
Today, Illini Union discussions like those I loved would never happen more than once, and the participants would almost never want to be seen together. Instead of hateful wokeness, I wish people would wake up and see they are destroying the very things that made America work.
Sadly, I am happy to leave the mostly good years behind and from afar will hope Illinois can wake up and get it right.
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana