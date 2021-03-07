Withdrawing from Danville contest
Unfortunately, I write to inform readers that I will not be running for Danville District 118 School Board.
Circumstances beyond my control have compelled me to make this decision.
Voters will still see my name on the ballot. So I hope interested readers of my letter will share information regarding my withdrawal with their family and friends so no one casts a wasted vote.
I will be campaigning and giving my support to Elder Tyson Parks and Shannon Schroeder. I believe they are two great candidates who will make a positive difference should they be elected to serve on this great school board.
RICKY HOSKINS
Danville