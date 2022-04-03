On March 26, I was fortunate to attend a Vietnam War veterans’ recognition event in Decatur. It was a fantastic event that honored those who served in Vietnam and all veterans who wished to attend.
There were a number of speakers and recognition of the personnel who helped organize the event. There were a few hundred people in attendance, and the attendees seemed very thankful for the recognition.
The keynote speaker was Sgt. Shilo Harris, a veteran who was wounded by an improvised explosive device in 2007 in Iraq. His presentation was one of patriotism and hope for our country. If you are not familiar with Harris, I urge you to look up his incredible story.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, all veterans in attendance were offered a challenge coin as a remembrance of the occasion. A challenge coin is a military symbol dating back to World War I that all veterans immediately recognize.
Many veterans queued up to receive the coins. One of them was my wife, a retired Army veteran and nurse anesthetist.
When it came time for my favorite veteran to receive her challenge coin, the vet handing out the coins asked her if she was a veteran. I was stunned. No male vet had been asked that question.
“Let the generations know that women in uniform also guaranteed our freedom. And their tears fell just as hard.”
Women are veterans, too.
Gordon Herbert
Champaign