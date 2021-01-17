Words windows to Miller’s soul
It has been said that the eyes are the windows to the soul. I think that the words a person uses are a much better indicator of that person’s soul, of what they believe and what their values are.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller’s reference to Hitler and her subsequent apology appear to show us a person who is, at best, rash and insensitive in her choice of words, or at worst, insincere, narrow-minded and fearful.
She apologized for the harm her words caused and expressed regret for the Hitler reference, but said nothing about how unjustifiable it is to use Hitler in any positive context.
Perhaps the harm and regret are more about the damage to her own political prospects than to the people she insulted? Her justification for referencing Hitler was to warn parents of the dangers of “outside influences” corrupting our youth.
Given the context of her comments, a speech to a group attempting to stage a coup to overturn the results of the presidential election, it is reasonable to conclude that those outside influences include political opponents, people of differing cultures, religions, etc., as well as books that present new or challenging ideas.
In other words, if you do not subscribe to her worldview, you are as evil as Hitler. If that is what she believes, then she needs to resign, because she cannot represent the interests of all the citizens of her district, including the 25 percent of voters who didn’t vote for her.
GARY PARKER
Rantoul