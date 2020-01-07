Wow, where to begin? Should I use the old childhood phrase “sticks and stones” to rebut the hateful “malignantly ignorant” label from someone as hypocritical, intolerant and vicious as Eric Vimr in his diatribe (Dec. 10)? I find it exceptionally hilarious he distinguishes himself “... an elitist in Trumplandia” while his tirade is so “off the wall clueless” he cannot confront corruption acknowledged in my Dec. 4 letter with his lame attempt to refute using his typical hateful, derogatory rhetoric.
“Vicious” Vimr whines about a supposed inevitable recession that “Democrats forced to the rescue once more will be unable to spend (more debt) ” while he willfully ignores multitudes of taxpayer’s funds wasted on dishonest, futile attempts to destroy Trump’s candidacy, inauguration, subsequent Presidency, and 2020 campaign with inept “investigations,” the two-plus year Mueller report, unending shams involving a phone call to Ukraine’s President, and ensuing hyper-partisan, illegitimate “impeachment,” while do-nothing Democrats ignore all “the people’s business,” such as: securing the border against illegal invaders, affordable health coverage and reasonably priced prescriptions. When have the corrupt, deceitful Democrats ever had a problem spending (aka: wasting) taxpayer’s money, debt or not?
Vimr suggests: “... ignorant (Trump) supporters are not worth addressing because differences are not simply matters of opinion, some things are true and others false;” however, his tirade “addresses” my letter (and Bob Townsend’s 11-26-19) essentially pronouncing his own drivel “worthless.”
This “malignantly ignorant” (his word) ‘demonrat’ hack Vimr should gaze into a mirror as he proclaims others having his own inept mental proclivities.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana