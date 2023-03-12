Work program very important
With the Parkland College Board of Trustees campaign in full swing, there’s an important matter candidates haven’t addressed in their candidate questionnaire responses on the Vote Champaign website.
In November, over 85 percent of Urbana residents voted in favor of a nonbinding referendum that read as follows:
“Shall Parkland Community College increase the enrollment for the Support for Workforce Training program as well as increase the stipends of all those enrolled in that program through an intergovernmental agreement with local governments?”
This referendum originated from a campaign called #MatchTheMil led by Eddie Pratt Jr. and is co-signed by numerous community organizations. This was done after internal discussions with officials at Parkland made it clear that although there is support for the program, an external pressure would be necessary for it to be further improved.
The Support for Workforce Training program is important because it allows students who have been left behind by an educational system not designed well enough for their material needs, including Black and Brown students. It waives tuition and fees and in some cases provides a stipend to enrollees.
The referendum calls for the increase in the enrollment at this program and to increase the stipends for all those enrolled. Even a short-term increased investment means a lifetime of change for our residents and is a small gesture towards racial equity.
I hope candidates receive this information in good faith and honor the overwhelming democratic will of Urbana residents and voters.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana