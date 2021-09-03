Work quality remains problem
Apart from the global pandemic, the greenwashing campaign, Earth’s respirational climate correction, humankind’s impact on everything and our country’s brief (?) left turn to possible ruination, this is a letter of further disappointment and regret about local and area business services that have left me and mine very disappointed.
For too many years, the virtues of quality, reliability and just getting the job done correctly the first time seem to be low priority. The majority of individuals we’ve hired from reputable companies don’t hold to those expected values of work.
I’m highly displeased by this lack of attention and disservice or outright dishonesty to the point that it has become an ever-present concern when retaining services that require professional attention, and the list of dissatisfaction just keeps getting longer.
Also, it seems the more money spent, the more one can expect to be disappointed. Corruption, mendacity, ruses, scams and overcharging abound lately, not just locally but nationally, by any means and with increasing frequency — it’s what’s for dinner anymore, and we’re forced to eat it.
High standards, rules, codes, attention to details and moral mindedness need to be the uniform of the day, every day, if we don’t want this nation of ours to languish. But I fear this is the direction we’re headed.
On a positive note: A huge shoutout to members of the city of Champaign road crews for their excellent work filling in potholes.
ERIK IDLEFSEN
Champaign