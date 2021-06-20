Work together to boost C-U
I watched the entire 4½-hour June 15 Champaign City Council meeting and recommend others do so as well.
The meeting can be found on the city council’s website. Hundreds of residents joined in a peaceful march from the Champaign Police Department to show support for our local law enforcement.
I was impressed by the articulate and impassioned speeches given by residents in support of better treatment for our officers as well as those in support of helping our communities affected by poverty and crime.
To paraphrase one speaker, “We all have two hands and can support law enforcement and improve our community. They are not exclusive goals.”
Most speakers also offered condolences to Amber Oberheim and her daughters, who were present at the meeting. I applaud her bravery and stoicism.
It is not easy to speak up for your beliefs, and I give credit to all who were brave enough to do so in a public forum. I encourage people to continue to do so at future city council meetings (in addition to county board and school board meetings). We need to hold our elected officials accountable and, while doing so, also acknowledge they have what often are thankless jobs.
If we want change, we must overcome the fear of speaking out. We can also encourage good candidates to run for office. We can and must work together to make C-U a better place for all residents.
PEGGY PRICHARD
Champaign