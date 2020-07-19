Worked with cops to de-escalate
On July 8, around 100 peaceful protesters gathered in the parking lot of Mahomet-Seymour High School to call for improved anti-racist education, especially following a series of racist social media posts from White Mahomet teens.
Paign to Peace, the coalition of young Champaign-Urbana activists that organized this march and several others, had spoken with the Mahomet Police Department days earlier to agree on a route and schedule. This agreement was detailed in a formal contract.
However, several Mahomet police officers arrived at the high school Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to delay the march. The officers cited concerns about using volunteer-driven support vehicles to provide water and aid for the protesters, despite failing to explain why they had spontaneously decided to break the contract.
Police Chief Mike Metzler became increasingly adamant during discussions with the organizers, and he refused to wear a mask while standing just inches from the protesters.
After nearly an hour of tense conversations, Metzler allowed the peaceful, legal march to begin. This incident highlights the distinction between policing and protection. Rather than supporting constituents’ right to peaceful protest, the Mahomet Police Department adopted aggressive bargaining tactics to distract from the protest’s goals.
Metzler’s argumentative stance was not meant to protect or serve the community. Thankfully, organizers and volunteers utilized de-escalation tactics to preserve a peaceful atmosphere, which saved the protest despite uncalled-for police interference. The real leaders for our community are not police officers, but activists like the brave young women from Paign to Peace.
ANYA
KAPLAN-HARTNETT
Champaign