World faces great danger
The world stood still in the late 1930s, when war was imminent in Europe because of German dictator Adolf Hitler’s expansion plans.
Hitler’s divide-and-conquer approach worked. His decision to act was in part dependent upon indecision, disunity of opposition and the support of his allies — Italy and Japan.
Italy was aggressive in Ethiopia, while Japan invaded China. It took a horrendous world war and the sacrifice of millions to restore peace.
Today there are signs that we face the same situation, with different actors: Russia, China and North Korea.
Russia is determined to restore its old empire, especially in retaking Ukraine. China plans to rule in eastern Asia and the western Pacific.
North Korea is obsessed with grandiose thoughts of domination of South Korea and Japan.
They are poised to act because they “think” they can. They sense reluctance in world powers coming together to stop them.
The clock is ticking. The only thing these countries really respect is power (military, political or economic). Concerted efforts (emphasis on “concerted”) must be stepped up and presented to stress that their plans will cause undue harm to everyone, and they really have very little to gain.
They must be convinced that one common result of their aggression would be severe economic loss and eventual worldwide depression. History has shown that stubborn greed usually prevails, and ignorance acts.
The Greatest Generation in the 1940s saved the world with their sacrifice. Will another “Great Generation” step up now? The answer must be yes.
GUS RUCH
Champaign