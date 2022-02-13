Worried about teacher shortage
There is a critical teacher shortage in America. Schools have been forced to fill positions with substitutes that are often underqualified, even if learning suffers.
Not only have teachers been leaving the profession in alarming numbers, but the pipeline of new teachers entering the profession seems to be fairly dry. You would think that this problem would lead people to try and find ways to make the profession more attractive to potential candidates.
That is why I’m puzzled by a movement taking place in some states where teachers are being made out to be the enemy and are being used as cannon fodder for political agendas in the so-called culture wars.
States are creating programs that allow the public to turn in teachers who teach material that is deemed to be divisive. While I’m not sure what they mean by divisive, I’m also not sure how this fosters the trusting relationship between teacher and parents that is so necessary. Other states are considering legislation that would punish teachers for teaching material considered unacceptable by the powers that be.
As a retired history teacher, it makes me think of the Scopes trial, aka the Monkey trial, of the 1920s, when teaching evolution was considered “divisive.”
What will be the impact when young people see these attacks and know that teachers are being placed in the crosshairs? We will reap what we sow, and will it unfortunately mean even fewer young people wanting to enter the teaching profession?
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign