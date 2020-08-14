Worried parents need our help
Apparently, Champaign school board President Amy Armstrong sleeps well while some parents are kept up at night worrying about how they are going to make ends meet.
With the loss of income that will inevitably accompany the district’s reopening plan, such parents have been making their concerns known to the board. These concerns have been met with hand-wringing and vague hopes about “community centers” filling in the child care gap as moratoriums on evictions and utility shut-offs become increasingly less certain.
Leave alone the logic of keeping students out of school just to send them to day care, the message being received is that families who are worried about safety and can afford to keep their children at home are valued more than families who cannot.
We should not be sending students back to school this fall. And yes, the families that should be of greatest concern are those that have been most affected by school closures.
But as with any instance of means testing, those on the margins of both need and security fall through the cracks. What are we to do? Why weren’t our opinions considered before these plans were finalized?
It is not unusual to feel unheard by those given the privilege of making important decisions for the children in our community. But I hope they are at least ready to explain to them why their lights are shut off.
AARON UMBARGER
Champaign