I would like to respond to a recent April 15 letter from Sarah Pawlicki in which she extols the many benefits of socialism.
She is obviously a very intelligent, involved young woman, but sadly, just wrong.
“Inequities rooted in capitalism,” “bourgeoisie exploitation” and “socioeconomically vulnerable,” et al, show she has been paying close attention to her professor. There’s the problem.
I was much the same, although some time ago. My political science guy was all-in for McGovern.
I had a ponytail; heck, I even “stole that book” (ask an old hippie about that).
It all made perfect sense, and it was beyond me that anyone wouldn’t get it.
Things change, Sarah. Times change as well.
Life gives you a dope slap or two, and a different clarity emerges.
She will realize that professor who has never had a job outside academia has values and life experiences that don’t reflect her own.
Or maybe he’s just an idiot.
While I’m sure one of her teachers could explain the difference between socialism and communism. But in the real world, the line is quite fuzzy.
Half the world has chosen or been forced into it, and the results do not speak well.
One more thing, she should quit getting news from YouTube.
JIM KEENAN
Loda