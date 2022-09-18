Writer missed speaker’s point
Tom Napier’s Aug. 27 tirade over Steve Bannon’s frustrated, dysphemistic call for 4,000 shock troops to dismantle the federal government is typical leftist partisan baloney.
The impression Napier gives is that Bannon is proposing a military-styled takeover of our government when what Bannon is actually proposing is simply a greater effort to clean up Washington’s un-elected bureaucratic swamp.
What Bannon proposes, in fact, is exactly the opposite of what Napier claims.
For purposes of relief from having to deal with an overwhelming amount of governance minutia, Congress over the course of multiple decades has created a morass of “departments” to manage things; think IRS, Department of Education, Department of the Interior, EPA, DOJ, CIA, FBI, etc.
While necessary and established with good intentions, such bureaucracies tend to morph into extra-governmental agencies of authority that answer not to taxpaying voters, but to entrenched political/industrial/military interests.
Politicized, as is blatantly evident now with the FBI’s false Trump/Russia collusion attempt to defame and unseat a sitting president, and the perpetuation of similar efforts in order to keep Donald Trump from running again in 2024, these bureaucrats unabashedly trash our republic’s democratic principles with little fear of accountability. It’s called the swamp for a reason.
If Napier were truly concerned for the survival of our democratic republic, he would take Bannon’s admonitions to heart and support candidates committed to purging partisanship from these bureaucracies.
And those who refuse to bend to the will of the people? Well, perhaps Congress would find Bannon’s thoughts useful.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign