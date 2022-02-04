Writer not well informed
In a recent letter, the viscous Eric Vimr of Savoy states: “The ruling plutocracy fears ‘We, the People’ so much that they’ll do anything to retain power.”
It’s true, the current administration is attempting to federalize elections and voting procedures by confiscating authority from the states to steal the vote.
That proposal failed, thanks to, among others, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. They opposed altering filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
Vimr wants “gerrymandering, the Electoral College, and dark money” eliminated in the next few elections. The Electoral College, written into our Constitution, can be changed. An amendment, voted on by the people, first must get through 50 state legislatures with two-thirds of those votes, then three-fourths of the states must ratify it.
Simple. Go for it, Eric! The gerrymandering is done by state legislatures; Ill-annoy Democrats have controlled it for decades. Take it up with them.
As for “dark money”, he should research “plutocrat” George Soros, a Nazi sympathizer in his youth who recently “donated” $125 million to Democrats to buy ... oops ... “support” Marxist-Democrats’ in midterm elections, authoritarian that he is.
Vimr, who is so over-wrought with Trump Derangement Syndrome, doesn’t even realize Marxists are “in control” of the House, Senate and White House. Yet he states Trump supporters are “consumed by ignorance.”
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana