Ray Milligan’s letter of April 17 can only be characterized as a mean-spirited, feckless attempt to insult a hardworking young man, Giorgi Bezhanishvilli, who has done nothing but totally devote his energies, enthusiasm and loyalty to the University of Illinois.
To attempt to demean a young college student by calling him a girl and saying he should be on the cheerleading squad only demonstrates ignorance, sexism and an embarrassing lack of the kind of character that Giorgi has in abundance. Perhaps the young college student could teach Milligan manners.
BARBARA WHITE
Urbana