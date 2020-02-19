I wanted to respond to David Green’s Feb. 7 letter, but I, frankly, could not figure out what he was trying to say.
So the next letter down was from Professor Eric Vimr. Some time ago, I responded to one of his letters, because I felt I needed to do so. This time, I’m responding just because it’s fun.
Vimr’s biggest fear, besides any form of American prosperity, seems to be fascism. He claims the Electoral College overturned the 2016 election, lamenting the fact that New York, L.A. and Chicago don’t rule the free world.
He wants to twist the Electoral College and the U.S. Constitution to suit his whims. He wants me to pay for other people’s abortions while he cries for human rights. He wants to remove my First and Second Amendment rights, and he wants the “red” states to secede. Sometimes I think “if only that were possible.”
But then who would be left to pay the taxes covering self-proclaimed disdained intellectuals, such as Vimr?
He and his ilk embody the very meaning of fascism. Sadly, they refuse to put aside their disdain for this great country.
JAMES KEENAN
Loda