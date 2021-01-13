Writer’s claim not correct
The News-Gazette could better serve its readers by doing some basic fact-checking before publishing letters from other readers. Phil Fiscella’s Jan. 6 letter contains a falsehood.
He writes, “By now, nearly every other county in the state has allowed restaurants to reopen for indoor service.”
The fact is that all 11 regions in the state are still under Tier 3 mitigation restrictions. No indoor restaurant service is allowed anywhere in Illinois.
If he has a complaint, he needs to take it up at the state level, not badger our local county and public health officials who are doing their best to keep the community healthy.
AMY ROBISON
Champaign