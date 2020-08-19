Writer’s sympathy badly misplaced
In a recent letter, Nancy Olsen commented on how the federal government is once again executing prisoners sentenced to death.
She eluded to the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee. She called his death by lethal injection an act of heinous cruelty. She failed to mention Mr. Lee was executed.
In 1996, Lee, a white supremacist who already had a lengthy criminal record, was convicted of killing Nancy and William Mueller and their 8-year-old daughter, Sarah, in a botched robbery attempt. After rendering each victim unconscious with a stun gun and while they were still alive, he placed plastic bags over their heads and sealed them with duct tape, suffocating them.
He then took the three victims to the Illinois bayou, taped rocks to them, and threw each family member into the swamp.
And Olson thought Mr. Lee’s death by lethal injection was heinous and cruel.
She also commented on the upcoming execution of Lezmond Mitchell, who was convicted of killing a 63-year-old grandmother and granddaughter. He stabbed the grandmother 33 times, cut the 9-year-old’s throat and crushed her skull with a 20-pound rock. Before burning their bodies, he severed their heads and hands.
She also mentioned Wesley Purkey, Dustin Honken and Keith Nelson. Look up what they did. It’s every person’s right to oppose the death penalty. But don’t blame the federal officials for these killers’ demise; they just allowed justice to be carried out.
GREGORY J. PALMER
Danville