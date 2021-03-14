Wrong move on gifted program
I read with great disappointment the recent news article about the Champaign school district’s intention to phase out the gifted program.
The reasons given were “declining enrollment” and “lack of diversity.” Neither of the given reasons justify ending a program that benefits students learning at a more rigorous pace.
Some students who currently do qualify for the gifted program would participate if it didn’t mean uprooting them from their chosen school and moving to a building that is much further away.
Instead of phasing out a program that helps educate students, more effort should be applied toward strengthening the current program. Perhaps there should be competitive opportunities at every elementary building to grow this program, instead of only using underchosen Schools of Choice buildings on the edge of the district.
If each building had an advertised and promoted gifted program, it would expand because more students’ families would be encouraged to qualify for it. As more families apply and get into the program, it would grow, which in turn would pique even more interest among the families attending that building.
I am confident that there are many more students who are capable of qualifying for the gifted program and who would apply if only given the opportunity.
Space concerns can be addressed. School districts should always be concerned with raising aggregate test scores and other measurements of achievement, but if this current proposal by the district is adopted, it is a step in the wrong direction.
JOE PATTON
Champaign