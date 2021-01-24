Wrong person
is apologizing
This is yet another letter about U.S. Rep. Mary Miller’s recent comments at a rally in Washington, D.C.
They included a statement about Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s instruction that “Whoever has the youth has the future.”
Her quote has been hammered and intentionally misconstrued to bend to a narrative intended to discredit her as a Christian conservative.
Of course, the great indignation of Miller’s ever-so-righteous critics is an intentional, mean-spirited misinterpretation of her intent. I have to wonder what there is about anything Miller has modeled in her personal life that would make one think she feels that Hitler is someone she respects.
Her entire life story and the manner in which she lives is antithetical to anything Hitler promoted in his evil reign of terror.
I understand Miller’s views are in opposition — and to some degree a threat — to those on the other side of the political aisle. But this vile, transparent attempt at character assassination is contemptible.
As a rookie member of the U.S. House, Miller was bullied into offering an apology by an established power base, a base which is willing to attempt to burnish her reputation and her personhood for purely political reasons. She is the one who deserves an apology.
STEVE ALLEN
Newman