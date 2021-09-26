It is wrong to mistrust scientists
Most scientists operate by testing theory against measurable reality to obtain “truth.”
Sadly, too many Americans wallow in mistrust and arrogant stupidity of, among much else, scientists and the scientific method. When these — let’s call them neo-Trumpian attitudes — question the efficacy and safety of vaccination against COVID-19, the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated alike is endangered.
Yet many neo-Trumpians think themselves “Real Americans,” instead of the swaggering mob they’ve become.
Distorting truth is key to mob function and thus necessary for any neo-fascist movement’s blossoming. Take, for example, the Sept. 9 letter by Joseph Bauers claiming the SARS-CoV-2 PCR test is unreliable and stealthily being replaced, according to an altered and misinterpreted CDC Lab Alert posted on social media. In truth, the new test will expand viral-detection capabilities and save valuable resources (see Reuters Fact Check, July 28).
Similarly, Bauers cites the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System numbers as unreliable, when in fact “injuries” can just mean an “owie” arm from the jab and a reported death could be from anything, not just viral. In other words, to conclude that an injury or death resulted from the vaccine is at best misunderstanding the reporting system’s purpose.
Bauers concludes by chastising “the political class” relishing “their new power” while beating us “into submission.” Please be aware that “[y]our fellow Americans are not universally kind and just and decent. A good number of them want to hurt you — and will celebrate while doing so.” (Chauncey DeVega, Salon, Sept. 10.)
ERIC VIMR
Savoy