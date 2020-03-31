News-Gazette writer Jim Dey decided to ape Donald Trump, a notorious racist bigot, in calling the coronavirus “Wuhan virus.” While perhaps not surprising, it would have been nice if the new ownership charted a new course instead of embracing the old reactionary claptrap.
First, Trump and his loyal stooges mocked warnings about the coro-navirus along with attempts to mitigate its effects. They said it’s just a cold or nothing more than seasonal flu. Trump and his Republican minions wasted time and hobbled our response, condemning many people to otherwise-avoidable deaths.
Just in recent days, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., joined Oklahoma’s Republican governor in urging people to abandon social distancing and instead join crowds of people against the advice of health experts, and now, belatedly, even Trump himself.
When first faced with potential deaths in America that could in some worst-case scenarios number in the millions, he rejected the grave warnings as “fake news” and a “hoax.” So Trump finally realized the pandemic and its effects jeopardize his re-election and his reputation and now he suddenly cares?
This is not leadership. It’s complete failure to live up to the minimal duties of the job.
There are already incidences of racist attacks on Asian Americans and immigrants. So now Trump drops the mask, embracing racist scapegoating like the vile bigoted xenophobe we all know him to be. And sadly, Dey is only too happy to mimic the incompetent racist provocateur in the White House and scapegoat innocent people.
JOHN O’CONNOR
Champaign