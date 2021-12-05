WWII analogy outrageously false
A Nov. 28 Letter to the Editor equated the Nazis’ Kristallnacht with the Jan. 6 incursion on the U.S. Capitol by a gang of boneheaded idiots; the latter, in reality, a picnic outing compared to what Antifa mobs have done. Kristallnacht? Give me a break.
Such Holocaust comparisons are not new. Leftist extremists have attempted this before and have already, rightly so, been excoriated for the audacity of concocting these kinds of moronic analogies.
Nowhere in anybody’s sphere of logic does this, or by extension 6 million unconscionably horrific Jewish deaths during World War II, equate to one unarmed person killed by a panic-stricken Capitol police officer on Jan. 6. It is an unforgivably insensitive political misappropriation of fact and reality for purely political effect.
A little common sense, please. This is not rocket science. Writers obsessed with trashing former President Donald Trump have ample partisan political ammunition from media disinformation sources to do so without pulling the Holocaust into the bickering. The Holocaust and the crucial lessons taught are far too important to be lowered to such levels of venality. It has absolutely no legitimate place in that depraved realm of discourse — period.
Sundiata Cha-Jua, in his column on a previous page, actually ended it with a good suggestion, applicable as well to those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome: Take a combat breath (a breathing training tactic designed to help people in stress regain control of mind and body).
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign