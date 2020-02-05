The office of circuit judge requires a person with extensive knowledge of the law, a firm belief in the rule of law and a sense of justice within the law. Ruth Wyman has all of these qualities and a deep conviction to justice for everyone involved in the legal system.
She has a wide experience in many types of cases and has helped people who have difficulty navigating our court system regardless of their ability to pay. She gives 1,000 hours per year to the community in free legal work, helping Spanish-speaking immigrants and people who need legal help but can’t afford a lawyer. She has also helped start the free legal clinic for immigrants here in Champaign Urbana.
When I hear Ruth speak, I am always impressed; she answers all questions clearly and directly, is very knowledgeable about different aspects of the law and shows her personable integrity and her strong concern for justice.
Her compassion is always present. That’s why people in the community gravitate towards Wyman in her goal to make the legal system a justice system.
A vote for Wyman is a vote for justice with compassion.
HELEN K MIRON
Urbana