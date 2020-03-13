When choosing a candidate for circuit judge, ask yourself the following:
Do I want a judge who can hit the ground running? Or do I want a judge who can’t hear cases due to conflicts of interest?
While any attorney will have a few conflicts, the usual conflicts are of little significance comparatively.
Troy Lozar is a prosecutor in the state’s attorney’s office and is endorsed by the state’s attorney. This creates a conflict of interest that renders him unable to hear any case prosecuted by the state’s attorney’s office.
Ramona Sullivan works for the public defender’s office. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 82 percent of state criminal cases involve public defenders. In other words, Sullivan will be able to hear about 18 percent of the criminal cases that come before her.
Judges should be honest, ethical and impartial. It’s unethical to seek election to a position where one knows they can’t fulfill the majority of their obligations. Failing to be up front with voters regarding the impact and depth of their conflicts is deceptive and dishonest.
Fortunately, we have another option. I have known Ruth Wyman for over 15 years and found her to be one of the most dedicated, hardworking and honest people I’ve ever met, not to mention the fact that she is a great attorney.
From a fiscal, ethical or common-sense position, the choice is clear — Wyman for circuit judge.
RICHARD REYNOLDS
Urbana