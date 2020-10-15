Letter to the Editor | Yard signs a window into the mind Oct 15, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yard signs windows into the mindYard signs are my favorite part of the election season. They let me know at a glance which of my neighbors are intelligent.JIM MALLChampaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination Kyrgyzstan's president says he's quitting to avoid bloodshed Campustown Target store sets grand opening Oct. 25 The Latest: Dr. Fauci criticizing concept of 'herd immunity' Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules US layoffs remain elevated as 898,000 seek jobless aid Indian cinemas reopen after going dark for months amid virus Drugstore chain Walgreens rebounds with $373M 4Q profit Most Popular Articles ArticlesUI plan: Start semester late, cancel spring breakMahomet bicyclist dies following hit and run accident on SundayPolice looking for semi driver who hit and injured two bicyclistsChampaign man convicted of shooting two others faces decades in prisonUPDATED: Two killed in crash north of Paxton that also injured an infantTom's #Mailbag, Oct. 9, 2020School-by-school: Positive tests among students, staffAaron MercerEditorial | Our choice for presidentGood Morning, Illini Nation: Hype apparently not a consensus Twitter News