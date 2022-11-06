Yes, Trump lost 2020 election
Letter writer Paul Hayes claims in his recent diatribe on President Joe Biden that the 2020 election was stolen.
He is denying the 65 courts that threw out Donald Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn Biden’s victory. Many of these courts had Trump-appointed judges. In fact, Trump’s disgraced attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, had to admit to a judge that “he didn’t have actual evidence, just theories.”
To repeat, Biden won by over 7 million votes and an electoral vote of 306 to 232. That is fact.
On Oct. 13, the bipartisan congressional committee on the Jan. 6 coup attempt revealed that Trump had told his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, not to reveal to anyone that he had lost the election.
Trump does not have the guts to admit that he lost. The committee revealed video in which Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, told Trump in December 2020 that a stolen election was baloney, as did many other advisers.
The committee also revealed the video of Trump phoning Georgia Attorney General Brad Raffensberger to find 11,780
votes — just enough for him to win Georgia. Republican Raffensberger wisely resisted and recorded the call.
In this fall election, our 246-year democratic republic is on the line. Many Republican candidates for state and federal offices have openly stated they would change election results in their states to give Trump and Republicans the win in 2024. Remember that when voting.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher