You were warned about Trump
People, people, people. I must say, I warned you. Yes, Trump got more votes than last time. But Biden won by 4 million more.
All these lawsuits of voter fraud are a fraud. The way it stands now, Biden only needs Pennsylvania. And he leads by almost 47,000. Do you really think there are that many illegal votes in one state? Trump himself commissioned his own committee after the 2016 election on voter fraud because he lost the popular vote. They were dismissed after three months because they found nothing that made any difference.
So, I told you so.
The Republican congressmen and women are going along with his claims of voter fraud with no evidence whatsoever. Our secretary of state is going along with it instead of starting the transition of National Security. Putting all of us in danger. Military included.
So, while our president plays golf. Hasn’t been to a National Security meeting or pandemic committee meeting since October, our country is dying. Our economy, he inherited, is tanking. And the Republican party is OK with it by not doing a darn thing.
Biden won without Georgia or Arizona. Trump wanted to stop counting votes in Pennsylvania but wanted it to continue counting in the states he was behind in. Absolutely absurd. He’s been this way his whole life.
Stop this travesty before the whole world thinks we’re a third-world country instead of the United States of America. You were warned by four years of this.
Stephen Witt
Mahomet