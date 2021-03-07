America’s youth are at real risk
A June 2020 survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 26 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds reported seriously considering suicide in the previous 30 days.
Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to mental-health issues, and undeniably, the pandemic is exacerbating the symptoms of mental-health disorders among America’s youth. Scientific studies and anecdotes from parents and concerned adults demonstrate youth are experiencing increased levels of anxiety, depression, fear and other debilitating emotions.
At the National Runaway Safeline, we work to keep America’s runaway, homeless and at-risk youth safe and off the streets. Youth and families contact NRS through our 24/7 crisis services center, including a hotline, live chat, email and forums. We know from 50 years of experience that youth need a trusted and confidential place to turn to help them navigate challenges.
Since March 2020, we have consistently heard from youth about COVID-19-related crises stemming from being out of school, losing access to regular connections and support systems, increased isolation and escalating tensions at home. We have heard about shelters filling up, food pantries being depleted and homeless youth facing increasingly dangerous conditions on the streets.
The consequences of not addressing the issues adolescents face extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.
We encourage youth and family members in crisis to contact NRS at 800-RUNAWAY or 1800runaway.org. To learn more about our organization or to volunteer, visit nationalrunawaysafeline.org.
SUSAN FRANKEL
Chicago