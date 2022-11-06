Young, Atwood quality candidates
All levels of government are important. But none more important than local government.
That is why it is important to pick candidates who have the best temperament to do the job. I urge voters to support Von Young and Lucas Atwood for Champaign County Board District 5.
The incumbents for this district have embraced the policies of the Illinois Democratic Party and Gov. J.B. Pritzker and have embraced the defund-the-police mantra that the left espouses.
This is a critical time for Champaign County, with hard decisions having to be made to ensure that the public is safe from the criminals who have taken over our cities.
Decisions on the jail will not only impact us today but in future years as we struggle with the ramifications of the ill-named SAFE-T Act. We need leaders who are fiscally responsible with the concerns of the citizens in mind.
The incumbents have confirmed that broadband in rural areas is more important than public safety. Ask yourself this: What is more important? Streaming Netflix, or making sure your next trip to the store is done in safety?
Vote for two proven leaders — Young and Atwood for the county board. Let’s make Champaign County safe again.
MARK MEDLYN
Champaign