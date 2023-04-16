Your gas stoves are safe
In response to the April 7 Letter to the Editor claiming gas stoves were going to be banned: There is not now, nor has there ever been, a plan by the Biden administration to ban gas stoves.
A commissioner at the independent Consumer Product Safety Commission opined that gas stoves “being a hidden hazard” (which they are) and that “products that can’t be made safe can be banned” set the Republican propaganda machine into high gear, proclaiming in a fundraising missive on Jan. 11 that “Our stoves are at risk! Biden and Democrats want to BAN gas stoves in EVERY home! INCLUDING yours!”
This, in spite of the fact that two days earlier, that same commissioner issued a tweet saying, “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products.”
More fact checking and less Fox News would save people a lot of aggravation.
PATRICK LYNN
Champaign