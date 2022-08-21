Y’s decision disappointing
I am writing to express my disappointment, as well as many community members’ disappointment, in the YMCA.
For the past several years, the YMCA has operated an after-school program for the elementary kids in the Heritage district. It was suddenly announced that the program would not be run this year, leaving parents to scramble at the very last minute for alternate plans.
The reason was attributed to lack of sign-ups; however, the YMCA would not allow extra time to drum up support. (In fact, nine out of the 10 so-called required amount were signed up).
Upon further investigation, the YMCA raised fees by 46 percent, which explains the lack of sign-ups. And such a drastic fee increase is not supported at all. The premises are the schools’; the YMCA hasn’t provided similar pay raises; and it’s only several hours a day.
It is incomprehensible that the YMCA’s costs have increased that much.
It is disappointing that not only do our Heritage kids, in an underserved community, lose an after-school opportunity they enjoyed, but people are also losing jobs. It is sad that our community is losing a valuable resource to working parents.
BRIAN PONDENIS
Broadlands