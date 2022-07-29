Zealots must do their homework
Do any of the climate-change experts know that all the things that are needed to make windmills, solar panels, batteries, etc., have to be dug out of the earth in huge quantities?
Is that environmentally friendly? No, of course not. Where are the needed materials coming from?
China. Who else? Some 75 to 80 percent are supplied by China. So the experts who are preaching the U.S. will not be dependent on China once fossil fuels are gone do not know what they are talking about.
If the U.S. wants to become independent of China, climate-change zealots had better back off on the mining (large excavations) for the different materials needed.
EARL CLEMEN
Gifford