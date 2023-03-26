Zelenskyy has U.S. under his spell
The optics were telling. Soon after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history, President Joe Biden was boarding Air Force One. Was he spearheading a campaign to bring food and water to the beleaguered citizens? Was he leading a caravan of busses to move the residents to safer land? Certainly not! If East Palestine were in Ukraine, they might have had a better chance.
The president was bound for Eastern Europe, where our proxy war with Russia was nearing its second year. He was busy promising many more billions of American taxpayer dollars to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the alleged champion of Ukraine democracy!
But if you looked closely, you would find that Zelenskyy’s devotion to democracy was a lie, which our pretend representatives bought completely. When he appeared before Congress, Democrats and Republicans were united in rare bipartisanship. They fell all over themselves praising this criminal.
But it doesn’t take a very deep dive to learn the truth about Zelenskyy. A real believer in democracy does not close down a major religion, or imprison political opponents. But that is precisely what this scammer has done.
The sheer incompetence of our venal officeholders was on full display. If you could find even a handful of the 535 members of Congress who are dedicated exclusively to the welfare of the American people, you’d be a better man than I, Gunga Din ...
Think about this fiasco when you write your next check to the U.S. Treasury.
JOE BAUERS
Champaign