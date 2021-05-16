Zoning plan
not good for C-U
Imagine if every worker at Market Place Mall had to commute at least a half-hour to work because no rental properties were located any closer to the mall. That’s the situation in some suburbs of Chicago and other large cities that gave rise to the notion of “inclusionary zoning.”
We have no such situation in Champaign-Urbana. Yet many Champaign City Council members and planning staff support upzoning single-family-zoned areas to allow apartment buildings.
It’s not all areas; just the places where houses are older and less expensive to acquire. Exclusively single-family neighborhoods will remain untouched.
The motive is to increase property-tax revenue to pay for government services. Many also think any apartment building that is new looks better than an old house or duplex.
Homeowners on the block object because they feel a zoning change is breaking the promise on which they relied when they bought their home. And those of us who care about affordable housing don’t like to see a two-bedroom house that rents for $700 a month replaced by an apartment building where two-bedroom rents are $1,400 monthly.
Why do so many officials embrace these strategies that will reduce the already inadequate supply of rental housing that is affordable to low-wage earners like employees at the mall?
ESTHER PATT
Urbana