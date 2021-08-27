UI’s changes
not for good
While I try to wrap my head around the idea of a new Illini hip-hop “anthem,” I can’t help but think about the way the University of Illinois has changed since I graduated.
I think it’s for the worse.
Between political correctness, wokeness and a protracted deletion of established traditions that, in the past, defined the UI for its alumni, the university has veered into polluted backwaters.
I realize I will likely be ridiculed for my position. I am sure some will try to cancel me because that is the thing to do to anyone with whom you disagree. But I hope that the fans at the game this Saturday meet it with resounding boos.
KEN PERRY
Smithville, Texas