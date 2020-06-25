Tax hike would help pay bills
The News-Gazette editorial of June 21 conflated the proposal of a progressive state income tax with the question of whether pensions should be taxed by the state.
There is no connection between these matters; the only purpose of such a discussion is to try to scare pensioners into voting against the progressive income tax.
In fact, for the overwhelming majority of pensioners, the progressive income tax would not increase their tax burden, and its adoption would help the state pay its bills.
HAROLD DIAMOND
Urbana