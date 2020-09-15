Voters need a full debate
Everyone agrees that we want voters to be as informed as possible before Election Day. The League of Women Voters’ candidate debates are an established, well-respected opportunity for voters to ask questions directly to candidates and to have those candidates respond in real time. Looking at the list of upcoming debates, I was surprised to see that the debate for Illinois State House 104th District is listed as “pending.”
Candidate Cindy Cunningham has accepted the invitation and is ready to respond to voters’ questions. Why has the incumbent, Mike Marron, neglected to accept the debate request? Why would a representative deny his constituents an opportunity to ask him questions and to learn about his positions on important issues? I hope that Mr. Marron will change his mind soon and allow the electorate to become more informed voters.
AMY HEGGEMEYER
Champaign