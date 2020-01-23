In the last few years, I have noticed my strength in being present with myself regardless of what is going on around me.
My inner peace has grown. In letting go of my intolerant self, I now see good in others.
This self-presence has taken time, energy and loving myself. I validate me, my family and friends validate and coach and mentor me to who I have become.
When I am fully present and loving to myself, I can help others with their needs.
My intention for this new year (2020) is to continue being kind, loving, patient and compassionate to myself and all the beings around me.
May we all have the energy, love, patience, and compassion towards ourselves and the world.
WAMAITHA SULLIVAN
Urbana