Recently, the University of Illinois chancellor stopped by a Garden Hills event with a large check in hand, for the “Victory Over Violence” cause. It was a wonderful gesture, with several stakeholders participating.
But this community, and others, need more than just checks. They need those stakeholders to be invested in Champaign as a whole, not just in their area.
We need the investment of the UI and Parkland College. Students every day are learning about urban development and could come up with strong, concrete solutions to the problems at hand.
It isn’t enough to say that the drainage issues in Garden Hills will be solved by 2030 or beyond. Flooding of homes takes place every other year, and all of us watch thunderstorms with fear that a 7-inch rainfall will cause our homes to flood again.
What can be done with existing infrastructure to help prevent such events until a more permanent solution can be found? What can be done right now?
The pandemic caused our children, who already were behind in testing, to be even further behind. Why can’t Garden Hills Academy double as a community center? And why not have drop-in reading support that can help the kids through the summer, funded in part by Unit 4 and the Champaign Public Library, using high school kids and others to help facilitate the educational needs of our children — not only in Garden Hills, but also in Bristol Park and the Centennial neighborhoods?
For the past two years, in the aftermath of the “defund the police” movement, we have seen the outcome, with violence in Champaign off the charts. We have a new police chief, and the change seems to be dramatic. In the last 30 days, 22 guns have been taken off the streets and 22 people have been charged.
Policing is part of a three-pronged approach to making the city safer. Education, employment and enforcement all go hand in hand in returning this city, the crown jewel of downstate Illinois, to what it was pre-pandemic: a safe, destination city.
But as we come out of the pandemic, we need to learn from what worked and what did not. We need to use our resources in a smart, efficient manner. We need to no longer villainize the police, as some in the community have done, but rather embrace the fact that they are needed, and perhaps tweak how policing is done, with an emphasis on community engagement. Not only by the police, but with all city departments as well.
The other day, a neighbor was telling me about a conversation he had with someone about the new Hedge Road pop-up park. They were discussing the exciting developments they thought could come of it. As my neighbor was dreaming about the streetlights and sidewalks, the person turned to him and asked: “When will it be enough?”
Confused, my neighbor asked: “What do you mean, enough?” The response, as he relayed it: “You got the pop-up park, the lighting program ... when will it be enough?”
As I reflected on that conversation, as someone who dedicated six years of public service to making sure the Garden Hills drainage project was implemented, I had to ask myself the same question: When will it be enough?
It will be enough when Garden Hills neighbors aren’t begging for the police to patrol the neighborhood.
It will be enough when the older women on Hedge Road aren’t calling me about the nightly gathering of people on their street until 5 a.m.
It will be enough when the only gas station on the north side of town — one that was open 24/7 in a food desert — isn’t closed nightly indefinitely.
It will be enough when the children in Garden Hills don’t have to ask: Are those fireworks or gunshots?
It will be enough when one of the largest employers in town doesn’t have liquor stores across the street, but food trucks and food options for its employees, who often spend their wages in this community.
Are things being implemented? Yes. Is it enough? Not even close.
What we won’t accept is the “here, take this” treatment — we gave you this, so take this.
We fought for this. But the fight is not over. As the fight continues against gun violence and the toll it has taken — not just on our neighborhood, but also on our community — we cannot accept anything less than everything.