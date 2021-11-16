No matter how long we brainstorm, there are no single solutions for two complex issues on the minds of many members of the Black community — this one and others like it across America.
I would know. As president of the NAACP Champaign County Branch, I’ve been a part of countless conversations devoted to the topics of curbing gun violence — and, equally important, law enforcement doing so above board, without police infringing people’s rights.
In February, I stood alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the University of Illinois campus when he signed a sweeping police reform bill into law. In September, I applauded Urbana police after a year-long effort led to the department adopting the “Ten Shared Principles,” guidelines and values jointly written by the NAACP and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
And last month, I attended two local public hearings, co-hosted by the branch I lead, on the topic of whether the cities of Champaign and Urbana should invest in license-plate readers to help solve the most serious crimes.
After a considerable amount of research and listening to many local stakeholders, I am of the opinion that the automated readers would help make Champaign-Urbana safer by identifying some of those responsible for gun-related crimes.
It’s an opinion shared by many in this community, yet one that had me singled out as “shortsighted” in Sundiata Cha-Jua’s column in Sunday’s News-Gazette — along with “a few other Black community activists,” as he described them.
Constructive criticism can be useful if the aim is to increase understanding of the problem and propose possible solutions. This column neglected to do that.
I have been, and am still at, the table, taking part in serious discussions about how to solve the community’s biggest problems. And I have to ask, after reading this column: Where have you been?
One of the roles I take most seriously as president of the NAACPCC is to listen to both sides of the community, especially the members most impacted by the gun violence. I hear their pain and concerns, what they want and need.
That deep listening has led to a two-pronged strategy for addressing this community safety crisis.
Increasing surveillance in the short term — to identify those doing the harm, in order to reduce the harm — is one aspect.
Empowering the neighborhoods and community members so that they can create and maintain safe places to live themselves over time — just like any other neighborhood in Champaign County would — is the other.
Once neighborhoods and communities are empowered to care for their own safety needs, then law enforcement involvement can take a back seat, serving as an option of last resort.
Yes, the NAACPCC is well aware of the history of law enforcement’s use of force and the harm that it causes community members. And yes, the branch takes very seriously any proposed solution that could require more involvement by police.
Any support by the NAACPCC for increased involvement by law enforcement in the Black and Brown community will — and must — meet important conditions:
— Black and Brown community members affected by the problem must support it.
— Law enforcement must operate with greater respect for community members, not replicating old practices of excessive use of force.
Based on the ongoing and close work to date between Urbana police, the NAACPCC, an ACLU attorney and community members, we’ve seen important changes that are hopeful:
— An adherence to the Ten Shared Principles.
— Greater transparency and accountability, as illustrated by inviting community members to participate in police interviews. (I’ve been at that table, too).
— A commitment to training police officers.
Of course, more progress needs to be made. The NAACPCC will not be satisfied or let up on leading the charge for law enforcement changes until there are no more incidents of excessive use of force in our community.
One final point: Criticism is not useful if it is aimed only at undermining action that is aimed at solving the problem. Members of the NAACPCC Branch show up and work daily with other community partners on ways to stop violence and promote racial justice equality in our communities.
We are at the table. I am at the table.
Where are you?