Name Dropping | Ex-Allerton workers sponsor Picnic with the Peonies
MONTICELLO — People who visit Allerton Park & Retreat Center often form attachments to the rural Monticello site. Those who have worked there, even more so.
Cassie Yoder and Atron Regen have taken part of what they’ve learned at Allerton to help them in their own businesses — Yoder with Cass Concepts and Regen with Atron Regen Interior.
The pair are sponsors of Allerton’s Picnic with the Peonies event this weekend and are among the many Allerton enthusiasts who have told their stories of Allerton as part of the Since 1946 campaign that celebrates the facility’s 75th anniversary since being donated to the University of Illinois.
Yoder called her 2 1/2 years working at Allerton “a special opportunity.”
“I grew up in the area,” she said. “I was very aware of what Allerton was, but I didn’t know the depth and history. I just knew it was a mansion that a man had donated. It really changed my perspective on many things such as the legacy and the impact a person can have.”
The work involved some long days (Yoder and co-workers would arrive at 6 a.m. for a wedding on the grounds and leave well after dark), but she enjoyed the experience. It also created a good opportunity for networking.
“There were so many people that loved Allerton like I did,” she said. “Even though I was right out of college, I could see the connections and the community support.
“I loved coming to work everyday and being able to provide tours to showcase the brilliance of Robert Allerton and what he left behind.”
Her favorite spot at Allerton: the Three Graces sculpture inside the Peony Garden.
“Year after year, I walk through the garden with over 70 variations of vibrant peonies and see that sculpture, and it reminds me of the Shakieb Orgunwall quote, “With some, we’re certain our hearts must have been acquainted, long before we ever met them.”
Yoder opened Cass Concepts, a full-service marketing firm, in 2005.
Regen, who started his Atron Regen Interior business 40 years ago, does “high-quality interior design that combines function with beauty.”
He said his history with Allerton is unique. Regen not only worked there, he lived there. He was in residence at Allerton for six years.
Employed by the University of Illinois, he answered an ad for a main desk attendant, but afterward, the scope of the job changed and grew.
After six years, he was inspired to “plunge full time into my interior design business and moved to Champaign-Urbana to begin the next chapter of my life.”
“I loved and love Allerton with my heart and soul,” Regen said. “John Gregg Allerton was still alive when I worked there, and I got to visit with him when he came for his annual visit. He told me some stories, and we also had staff still around from the Allerton days. It was a golden time. All of our work was conference-related, so it was very different in those days.”
Picnic with the Peonies, an informal event, is set for Saturday and Sunday and is designed to raise funds to install an accessible path in the peony garden.
Visitors are encouraged to start with a stroll through the peonies, then head out to find a picnic spot. Guests can bring their own picnic or stop by the Greenhouse Cafe, Mama D’s Smokehouse on Saturday or Brien’s Bistro on Sunday.
Picnicking reservations are required Saturday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) to ensure numbers stay under capacity. Find details or make reservations at Allerton.illinois.edu.
Musick earns scholarship
Dewey Bank officials announced Addison Musick, a senior at Fisher who was the school's correspondent for High School Confidential, has been awarded a one-time $1,000 scholarship to be used for higher education next fall.
The scholarship is sponsored by The Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking.
Now in its 34th year, the program offers $21,000 to 24 high school seniors via an essay-writing contest; $500 is also awarded to the first-place winner’s high school.
This year, 82 CBA members, including Dewey Bank, representing 238 students statewide, participated in the contest.
Church, school to get new priest
Father Michael Pica will leave as chaplain of The High School of St. Thomas More and as parochial vicar at St. Matthew Church, Champaign, according to an announcement by the Diocese of Peoria.
His replacement will be Father Andru O’Brien, who will be reassigned from parochial vicar of St. Jude Parish, Peoria, to parochial vicar at St. Matthew and St. Boniface Parish, Seymour, and chaplain at St. Thomas More.
15 new Master Naturalists
Fifteen new volunteers were welcomed to the ranks of the East Central Illinois Master Naturalists earlier this month.
University of Illinois experts and environmental partners led the first hybrid version of the training, which includes 24 hours in the field, 28 hours of study from home and 12 hours of group discussions to cover the state’s natural history and environmental issues.
The program is designed for adults who want to have a positive impact on their community by serving as an environmental steward and naturalist. The volunteers will now be able to work toward completing 60 hours of service the next two years with partner organizations.
Much of the work falls along corridors on the Vermilion and Sangamon rivers, plus the Kickapoo Rail Trail and a few protected prairies. They also strive to increase biodiversity in urban areas within the region, which includes the counties of Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion and Champaign.
The new master naturalists are Ann and Bob Burger, Matthew Hausman, Greg Schroeder, Walter Hurley, Larissa Post, Joseph Anthony, Robert Taylor, Ellen Baranowski, Charlie Smyth and David Subers.
Jenkins named to top theatre critics post
The International Association of Theatre Critics on May 15 named Jeffrey Jenkins as president
Jenkins, a professor of Theatre at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a faculty affiliate of Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago, is the first United States representative elected to head the 65-year-old organization. The group represents nearly 3,000 theater critics in more than 80 countries and advocates globally for free expression and building bridges between cultures.
Jenkins was a frequent contributor of criticism to The News-Gazette from 2018 until the pandemic hit.
He served five terms on the IATC executive committee, including three terms as vice president and is executive editor of the bilingual journal Critical Stages/Scenes critiques.
Jenkins accepted the assembly’s appointment on a Zoom platform and said, “Sadly, this is not a time for celebration but for reconsideration. We must now renew our purpose and advocate for the best that theater can offer as we help lift theater from this time of pandemic.”
Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day on the calendar
After a one-year lapse due to the pandemic, Aqua Illinois, in association with the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition, will sponsor the annual Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 28.
The project is designed to help enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake.
The event will concentrate on debris in the lake (barrels, trash, runaway dock floats) and shoreline cleanup. Anyone who is a resident living on the lake who would like debris removed from their shoreline is asked to have it bagged, boxed or neatly piled for removal. They should be plainly visible.
Volunteers should meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat trailer parking lot no later than 8 a.m. Appropriate clothing should be worn. Gloves will be provided. Refreshments will be available, and lunch will be served upon completion.
Contact Aqua Illinois Plant Manager David Cronk with questions at 217-443-8541 ext. 58123 with questions or if you wish to participate.
Rantoul, St. Thomas More students earn scholarships
The Rantoul Knights of Columbus Council No. 4450 awarded 2021 scholarships in May to Amairany Bueno Benitez from Rantoul High and Wilson Hoerner from St. Thomas More.
Each received a $750 award toward their tuition or fees as they enter college.
2021 marks the 15th consecutive year the Rantoul Knights of Columbus has awarded scholarships to area high school seniors.
Danville-area McDonald's honors top employees
Don and Deanna Witzel of the Witzel Family McDonald’s have announced their May employees of the month: Hometown Stars McDonald’s, Makenzie Price; Classic Rock-n-Roll, Abigail Menez, Oakwood; Ethan Brewer, Georgetown; Damian Parrish, Hoopeston; Linda Nosler; Neighborhood McDonald’s, Doris Cox.
Students and Athletes of the Month:
Danville High student, Stieve Lawless; athlete, Larvell Watkins;
Schlarman Academy North, Caveon McNeal and Jamal Taylor;
Oakwood High School, Ricci Arcay and Tiffany Paris;
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, Kladyn Hayman and Maddie Roach;
Hoopeston Area High School, Abigail Walder and Justin Jones.
The Witzels also announced the McDonald’s Employee Scholarship Awards at Danville Area Community College: Jeremiah Cooper — Hometown Stars; Madeline Woods — Oakwood; and Cadence Kelemenic and Gage Hopkins — Hoopeston.
Each employee also qualifies for $2,500 from McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity tuition reimbursement program.
Dans looking for host families
The Danville Dans are back and are in need of host families to house the players.
Host families receive two free season tickets and are invited to host-family events during the season. Hosts provide living accommodations and some meals but do not have to provide transportation for their Dan.
“The Danville area is known for its hospitality,” Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke said. “We’re asking families to again volunteer to house these college kids for the summer season.”
The Dans team is a member of the Prospect League. Baseball players hail from California, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and points in between and work to improve their pitching, fielding skills and hitting with wood bats.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.