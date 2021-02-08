You can’t always get what you want, but the majority of Danville Area Community College students got satisfaction with the new name of their mascot.
Mick Jaguar.
That’s the name selected in a DACC student vote for the furry critter who will prowl and strut on the sideline of the Jaguars’ games and other activities in the community.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic descended on the world, DACC Vice President of Student Services Stacy Ehmen said she had received permission to “resurrect the jaguar” costume.
“We had one back in the day,” she said. “It was just a little old, and it was time it was replaced.”
Ehmen said when the pandemic hit, she thought now more than ever students and fans needed something fun.
“I thought it would be a great way to communicate” positivity, she said.
Faculty and staff submitted ideas for a name. A team of staff and students narrowed the list down to eight contenders, and then students voted.
Despite Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger being in his late 70s, today’s students know who he is.
“Mick Jaguar” won by a 54 percent to 46 percent vote, ahead of the second-place choice of “Jagger.”
Fan attendance is not allowed at DACC basketball games these days, but the furry Mick has been on hand. Ehmen has been one of the persons wearing the costume. It’s not as easy as it looks.
“My hat’s off to people who are in mascot costumes. You have to learn how to walk. You have no peripheral vision,” she said.
“We have safety equipment. There’s even a fan under there and a cool jet with ice packs,” which she hasn’t had to use.
About the possibility that a certain band that burst on the scene in the early ‘60s might take notice of the mascot’s name, Ehmen said DACC will “put it out there.”
Maybe time will be on their side.
“We’ll give him an honorary degree” if he wants to attend, she said of Jagger.
He could bring along his band and provide a free concert for a street dance. There could be “Dancing in the Street.”
Mahomet chamber rolls out Queen of Hearts program
During February, the month of hearts and valentines, the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its Queen of Hearts program to help not-for-profit organizations or community-based projects.
People can buy chances to win in weekly drawings.
Chamber President Darwyn Boston said funds raised from the drawings will benefit eight different entities: Mahomet Area Youth Club, It Takes a Village Central Illinois, Mom’s Pantry, Mahomet Helping Hands, Barber Park geyser pad, Music Festival Main Stage, Mahomet-Seymour Education Foundation and Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs junior high and high school extracurricular activities.
Tickets will be sold for $5 each or six for $25. They can be purchased only in advance via visitmahomet.com. The full set of rules is available by hitting the Queen of Hearts tab on that site.
Fifty percent of the proceeds collected will be retained by the chamber of commerce to be given to not-for-profit organizations or community-based projects.
The drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
The contest will run through Dec. 15.
Boston said the contest is designed “to help some of the non-profits and events during a hard time when they can’t do fundraisers” and other activities.
Westville library program up and at 'em
Children aren’t able to come to Westville Public Library for activities, so the library is coming to them. Sort of.
“We are doing the take-it-and-go packets because of COVID,” Program Director Barb Dudich said.
The packets can be picked up at the library and done at home.
Appropriately, this month’s theme is “Be My Valentine.”
There are activity pages, a craft, suggestions for activities to do at home and a special love bug treat.
“We have ... puzzle sheets this month and will-you-be-my valentine color sheets,” Dudich said. “Some of the things they will learn (are) spelling and math along with having fun.”
Two fun activities include blowing bubbles outdoors and watching them freeze, and water-color painting. The library furnishes the water colors.
Available on the library’s Facebook page is a story time and a demonstration of how to do this month’s craft.
The number of packets is limited. Call the library at 217-267-3170 to reserve a packet.
Mayor leads the way at Rantoul vaccine clinic
Residents 65 and older wasted little time signing up for the first round of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses at a Rantoul clinic this week. The clinic was held over two days.
“It was amazing how fast that filled up,” said Mayor Chuck Smith, who was one of those who received the vaccine. “Within three hours of the broadcast going out, we had booked 250 appointments for each day or a total of 500 appointments.”
The clinic, administered by OSF, was held at the Rantoul Youth Center.
Smith said he had to wait an extra 15 minutes (30 minutes total) after he received the vaccine because he has experienced allergic reactions in the past. But he said he suffered no reactions to the medicine.
“The arm is sore, but other than that, there’s no reaction,” he said.
“OSF and Champaign Public Health stepped up to the plate.”
Village of Rantoul volunteers welcomed people, checked them in and asked preliminary questions. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer and OSF officials oversaw the operation, which ran from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
“I was so excited to see how well received this was in the community, and our citizens took advantage of it,” Smith said.
Additional vaccinations will be given in Rantoul the week of Feb. 8 by appointment only at the youth center.
To register, go online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/RantoulCOVDFeb8, or call 217-892-6844, or email for questions and assistance at vaccinations@myrantoul.com.
Those who do not feel well the day of the appointment are asked to call to reschedule.
Gibson City celebration landmark birthday
Gibson City is 150 years old this year, and the Ford County community will be celebrating through 2021.
The town was founded in 1871.
Alderman Susie Tongate, representing the city on the historical committee planning the celebrations, said something is going on every month.
Some early highlights include historical items featured in the county’s newspapers and airing on the town’s radio station as well as Facebook and the city website, plus GCMS elementary students’ writings about what they love about the community.
“In March, which is typically the business month when the chamber of commerce holds its annual banquet, we are hoping to highlight several of the oldest businesses,” Tongate said.
A birthday party will be held in April for all of the senior citizens living in the city’s assisted living facility and nursing homes.
A 50-year time capsule buried at the corner of Sangamon Avenue and 10th Street in 1971 will be opened during a May 2 celebration at North Park.
“We are currently taking items for a new time capsule that will be buried,” Tongate said.
Games, a barbership quartet and historical characters dressed in period attire will also highlight the day.
The sesquicentennial will be highlighted during Gibson City’s annual Harvest Fest Sept. 10 and 11.
There will be bands and food. Historical activities related to the 150th will be announced later.
An art contest and essay contest open to GCMS students will be held in October.
In November, to usher in the holidays, new festivities will be held such as publishing themed photos and articles and hosting a community food and necessity drive.
Downtown businesses will decorate toward a vintage theme for the holidays.
Gragham scholarship available for PBL seniors
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation has announced again this year the availability of the Virginia Graham scholarship to PBL seniors.
Graham’s family established the scholarship in 2004 in memory of her and her love of children. She devoted her life to her family and to teaching. She taught fourth grade at Clara Peterson school for more than 20 years. After her retirement, she continued to work with children as a volunteer and substitute teacher.
The one-time $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a PBL graduating high school senior who intends to pursue a degree in education or child development. An applicant must be ranked in the top 50 percent of his or her graduating class and must plan to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or trade/vocational school.
Applications for 2021 are available in the high school guidance office and through pblunit.com. They need to be postmarked no later than March 1 and must be mailed in a 9x12 envelope directly to PBL Education Foundation, Virginia Graham Scholarship, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957.
APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED FOR ENVIRONMENTAL GRANT PROGRAM
Illinois American Water is accepting applications for the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant Program, which provides funding of up to $10,000 to innovative, community-based projects.
The company has awarded environmental grants to diverse initiatives across Illinois for more than a decade.
Since 2009, more than $247,000 has been contributed to 74 projects.
Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com under the News and Community tab.
Applications should be emailed to katie.fidler@amwater.com by March 29.